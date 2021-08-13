SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person was hospitalized after being shot on a Regional Transit bus Friday night, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.
The shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. along the 2200 block of El Camino Avenue in the Arden-Arcade area.
The sheriff's office said an adult man was located at the scene with a single gunshot wound. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
The gunman had already left the scene when law enforcement arrived. A suspect description was not available.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.