SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person was hospitalized after being shot on a Regional Transit bus Friday night, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. along the 2200 block of El Camino Avenue in the Arden-Arcade area.

The sheriff’s office said an adult man was located at the scene with a single gunshot wound. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

The gunman had already left the scene when law enforcement arrived. A suspect description was not available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.