SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Charges have been filed against a Sacramento police officer accused of a domestic violence incident from early May.

The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said two criminal complaints were filed against Officer Justin Shepard. The first complaint charges Shepard with misdemeanor possession of anabolic steroids while the second complaint is connected to the alleged domestic violence which happened in Natomas while he was off duty.

Shepard was arrested in early May.

The district attorney initially declined to file charges in June. At the time, the DA, along with the Sacramento Police Department, was investigating Shepard for anabolic steroid use. During that investigation, Shepard was reportedly involved in another domestic violence incident in San Francisco County, prosecutors said.

Further investigation led to the district attorney’s office filing the charges related to the incident on May 6. Shepard had been on administrative leave since the alleged incident.

Shepard was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on two arrest warrants from the county and one arrest warrant from San Francisco County.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on August 17.