PLUMAS COUNTY (CBS13) – The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office says there are four people who are unaccounted for in the areas of Chester and Greenville — two areas hard-hit by the destructive Dixie Fire.

On Friday at 11:30 a.m. the sheriff’s office released a statement identifying the following people as missing:

Alan Kuhl of Chester

Ronald Avila of Greenville

Raymond Hunt of Greenville

Irene Andrews of Greenville

The sheriff’s department is asking for the public’s help to locate these people. If you are one of these people, or if you know of their whereabouts, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (530) 283-6300.

Authorities have recently located 43 people in the county who were previously unaccounted for, they say.

The Dixie Fire, which started on July 13, and is the largest wildfire burning in the nation.

The fire has burned 517,945 acres, destroyed 584 homes, and nearly obliterated the town of Greenville last week. It is 31% contained.