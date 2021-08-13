STOCKTON (CBS13) – A Stockton charter school says it is temporarily closing its doors because of an increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

Aspire Apex Academy says it’s temporarily closing its campus, starting Friday after an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases at the school. Administrators didn’t say how many people were infected but did say everyone at the school who was exposed to the infected individual or individuals has been notified.

In a statement issued to CBS13 on Friday, school administrators say they are working with public health officials to ensure contact tracing protocols and quarantining guidelines are met.

They are also reportedly consulting with San Joaquin County Health Department officials to determine when they will be able to safely reopen.