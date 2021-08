ANTELOPE (CBS13) – Firefighters responded to a fire at a home in Antelope on Friday.

The fire broke out at a house at 3145 Spruce Hill Court. Firefighters saw smoke coming from reporting smoke from an attic and cut a hole in the roof to ventilate the smoke, according to Metro Fire of Sacramento on Twitter.

Firefighters searched the home and did not find anyone inside. No nearby homes were damaged by the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.