SUTTER CREEK (CBS13) – The parent of an elementary school student in Sutter Creek allegedly assaulted a teacher during an argument over their child having to wear a mask.

Students returned to class Wednesday at Sutter Creek Elementary in the Amador County town of Sutter Creek. During student pick-up after school, the father of a student reportedly confronted staff about their child having to wear a mask.

The father then verbally assaulted the principal, and when a male teacher reportedly stepped in, a physical altercation happened, resulting in injuries to the teacher, according to Torie Gibson, superintendent of the Amador County Unified School District.

The teacher was treated at the hospital and released Wednesday night, Gibson says.

On Thursday, Gibson issued a public statement about the incident that reads, in part:

“Assaulting a staff member will never be tolerated on any school campus, and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” MORE NEWS: Defense In Kristin Smart Murder Hearing Looks To Dismiss Attorney Over Tie Color

No further information about the incident has been released.