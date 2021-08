STOCKTON (CBS13) — An arrest was made Thursday in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in July, the Stockton Police Department announced.

The suspect, also a 17-year-old boy, was booked into juvenile hall.

Stockton police said the shooting happened along Volpi Drive on the evening of July 12. The gunshot victim was found at the scene and taken to the hospital where he later died.

Details regarding what led up to the shooting were still not available.