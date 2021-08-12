STOCKTON (CBS13) — Officers are asking for help in finding a man suspected of lighting a Stockton eatery on fire after an argument over a soft drink.
Stockton police say, around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, an El Forastero employee and the suspect got into an argument over the price of a soft drink. Officers say the suspect then lit the 1700 block of E. Hammer Lane building on fire when the employee refused to give him the drink for free.
Exactly how the suspect lit the building on fire is unclear, but police say the restaurant suffered extensive damage.
Surveillance cameras captured the suspect on video. He appears to have go up to the drive-thru on a bicycle.
The suspect appears to have been wearing a "Punisher"-style t-shirt and a camoflauge-patterned backpack, but no other distinguishing details about the suspect have been noted.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to call Stockton police at (209) 937-7311.