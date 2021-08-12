GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — A second person was arrested in connection to a vandalism spree that targeted businesses in downtown Grass Valley on June 30, police said on Thursday.

Nicholas Cleven, 30 was located in Sacramento Thursday morning and faces five counts of felony vandalism. Cleven was one of two people who were sought for tagging multiple businesses and city property in downtown Grass Valley.

According to the Grass Valley Police Department, the damage and clean-up costs totaled more than $10,000.

spray cans 2 (credit: Grass Valley Police Department) spray cans (credit: Grass Valley Police Department) graffiti 3 (credit: Grass Valley Police Department) graffiti 2 (credit: Grass Valley Police Department) graffiti (credit: Grass Valley Police Department)

Detectives searched Cleven’s home and located evidence linking him to the incident and other possible vandalisms, police said.

The first suspect, Andrew Lindquist, was arrested in early July on five counts of felony vandalism and various weapons charges.

Besides businesses, the vandals also defaced public artwork, and it all happened just as businesses prepared for a two-day celebration on Mill Street for the Fourth of July weekend. Lindquist and Cleven were both caught on surveillance cameras belonging to local businesses and the city.

Grass Valley police said several other agencies have identified both Cleven and Lindquist as suspects in similar graffiti incidents in other areas.