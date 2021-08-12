SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two people were injured after a security guard at a Sacramento apartment complex reported opening fire early Thursday morning.

Sacramento police say, around 3:30 a.m., they got a report that a security guard at a complex along the 2900 block of Ramona Avenue had shot at subjects who may have been armed with guns.

The subjects left the area, but officers say two gunshot wound victims later showed up at the hospital.

Detectives are now working to see if those two shooting victims are connected to the incident.

No other information about the shooting has been released at this point.

Notably, the same apartment complex was the scene of 2020 officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead.