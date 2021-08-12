SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person has died and another was hurt after a security guard at a Sacramento apartment complex reported shooting at two suspects he said were armed early Thursday morning.

Sacramento police say, around 3:30 a.m., they got a report that a security guard at a complex along the 2900 block of Ramona Avenue had shot at two subjects who appeared to be armed with a gun. The guard was patrolling the complex at the time of the shooting.

The subjects left the area, but officers say two people with gunshot wounds showed up at the hospital. One of those people, a man, was later pronounced dead.

Police say the second person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives now believe those two people who showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds are related to the shooting at the Ramona Avenue apartment complex.

The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

Notably, the same apartment complex was the scene of 2020 officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead.