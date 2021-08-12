MODESTO (CBS13) — Modesto police are seeking the community’s help in locating a pickup truck believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist last weekend.

According to the Modesto Police Department, the truck is a white 2010-15 lifted Chevy Silverado with dark rims.

Police said the truck appears to have step-up rails on the sides and a chrome grille. A photo of the vehicle can be seen to the right.

The collision happened at around 9 p.m. last Sunday in the area of McHenry Avenue and Leveland Lane. The bicyclist, 55, died at the hospital.

Anyone who can lead investigators to the location of the vehicle or its owner is asked to contact the Modesto Police Department.