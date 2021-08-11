PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A new vegetation fire near Colfax has prompted some Evacuation Orders early Wednesday afternoon.

The fire is near the train tracks at Interstate 80 and Robbers Ravine.

A plume of smoke can be seen coming from the area, but no number has been given yet on the size of the fire.

CAL FIRE/Placer County Fire Department Firefighters are responding to the report of a vegetation fire off Robbers Ravine near Colfax. pic.twitter.com/LdxeEUaGMG — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) August 11, 2021

Cal Fire says it’s the third fire in that same area over past 24 hours.

Some people in the immediate area have been given Evacuation Orders, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Per the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, the following areas are being ordered to evacuate: all of Robbers Ravine all the way to Cape Horn, Cape Horn all the way out to Cape Horn East, Dusty Road, Old Loggers Lane, and Hide Out Lane.

Fire crews are fighting a vegetation fire in the area of Robbers Ravine & Dusty Rd. See image for evacuation areas. pic.twitter.com/9kZnb03JAD — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) August 11, 2021

No other details about the incident have been released at this point.