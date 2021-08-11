SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – In Washington, there was a rare display of bipartisanship as a massive infrastructure bill cleared the senate.

Nineteen Republicans, joined every Democrat in voting yes, on the landmark $1 trillion bill. It’ll pay for traditional infrastructure projects like roads, bridges, airports, waterways, and broadband service.

So just where will all that money go once it reaches Sacramento?

From flood protection to traffic congestion, plans are already underway on how to spend Sacramento’s share of the $1 trillion infrastructure finding.

“The investment in infrastructure has been long overdue,” said CongressmanAmi Bera.

He says the region has an extensive list of needed projects that could be eligible for this funding.

“We’ve all got roads bridges highways that need repairing,” he said.

Transportation advocates say there’s more than $100 billion worth of needed repairs to California’s roads

“When the federal funds hit local and state coffers, they’ll be ready to put it to use to fill potholes, repair bridges, get traffic moving quicker,” he said.

Bera hopes the bill will provide more money towards the “southeast connector”, a new expressway linking I-5 south of Elk Grove with Highway 50 near El Dorado Hills.

“Because it really does reduce congestion and start to open up our community,” said Bera.

Sacramento Regional Transit wants to see money spent on improving public transportation, such as adding light rail service to Sacramento International Airport. And the levee district that protects Natomas from flooding says it has a $35 million backlog of needed improvements.

“We have pumping plants that haven’t been replaced for 30 or 40 years now,” said Bera. “That infrastructure, you never know until you need it and it has to be relied on has to be redundant and we’re really looking forward to investing in that.”

Money is also needed to improve the Yolo Bypass between Davis and West Sacramento, which helps divert floodwaters during times of high river runoff.

“We’re certainly welcome to and appreciate levee protection and flood protection being included in that bill,” said Bera.

It’s a multi-million dollar spending spree across the Sacramento region with a potential big benefit for the local economy.

“It’s a good thing; it not only rebuilds our country and our community, but it also puts a lot of people to work.

The bill still has to pass in the house before funding would become available.

Congressman Bera says he’s been told to be on call for a vote as early as next week.