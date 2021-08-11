MODESTO (CBS13) — Two Modesto men this week pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and heroin throughout Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Genaro Serrato Calles, 49, and Antonio Valencia Hernandez, 65, plotted the acts over a two-year period with Antonie Castellanos, 39, of Whittier, and Jose Reyes Pineda, 48, of Anaheim.

Prosecutors said Serrato Calles admitted to supplying heroin to Valencia for distribution and had him pick up around 11 pounds of meth from Reyes Pineda in Anaheim for distribution in Modesto. Serrato Calles also admitted to making arrangements with Castellanos to store about 20 pounds of meth for distribution at a Modesto stash house.

Serrato Calles and Valencia Hernandez face a minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life in prison in addition to $10 million fines.