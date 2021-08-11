LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An American Airlines flight from Maui to Los Angeles was diverted to Honolulu after a 13-year-old boy became disruptive.

Witnesses said the boy attempted to kick out the window next to his seat and became physical with his own mother about an hour into the flight.

Fellow passengers can be seen helping restrain the teenage passenger.

The boy was taken into custody in Honolulu and no one was injured.