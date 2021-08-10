YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) – A woman is alive and safe after being kidnapped from the Cache Creek Casino in Yolo County.

She was saved only by good timing and good Samaritans after she was taken to a dark county road with not a home or business in sight. There were only endless orchards and a dead-end path.

“Not a place you’re going to be able to scream and get help,” said Yolo County Sheriff’s Captain Matt Davis.

A woman left Cache creek casino Monday and was offered a ride to the mini-mart nearby. Instead, the stranger behind the wheel took her to a nameless dark road in the opposite direction.

“We all like to think we can trust people and it’s just not always the case,” said Captain Davis.

The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office said 39-year-old Timothy Beilet, known to officers, is a convicted felon and had a gun.

“Accepting a ride from someone you don’t know can be a dangerous situation,” he said.

Just minutes after the suspect parked his truck, the woman he kidnapped noticed ranch hands arriving to work in the area. She was able to get their attention. They took her away from the suspect and back to the casino to get help.

“Oh, it’s terrifying,” said Tiffany Casson, who was also allegedly a victim of 39-year-old Beilet. Just hours before the alleged kidnapping, police say he hit her parked car.

“I was here with my little boys,” she said.

The incident was caught on video surveillance obtained by CBS13

“He came flying down the road. Hit the garbage cans. Sent them flying onto the lawn…and then he…sideswiped the car all the way down and hit the back of the boat,” she said.

County Road 78A is just a few miles from Esparto, a sleepy town shocked to hear of a kidnapping that could have been a lot worse.

Beitel was arrested on charges of kidnapping and possession of a stolen firearm while being a convicted felon.