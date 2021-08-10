Taco Throwdown

https://www.rosevillerotary.com/taco-throwdown

Facebook: @rosevillerotary

Instagram: @rotaryclubofroseville

Pilates in Mexico

Sept 19 – Pilates Brunch Club at Oak Farm Vineyards

8:30a-12p

Oak Farm Vineyards, Lodi

$65

Pilates, wine, brunch, shopping

bit.ly/pbcvines

Oct 10 – 10 year anniversary party for Studio V

Free classes all day

Giveaways to the first 100 guests

Live DJ

Mimosas

Free to attend

Signup on mindbody app

Studio V Pilates

http://www.studiovpilates.com

http://www.Facebook.com/studiovfitness

Instagram: @victoriapopoff @studiovfitness

Pet Decals

http://www.fun-fur-friends.org

Bilingual Puppet Show

http://www.casadeespanol.org

Chesapeake Shores

New Season Premieres on August 15th at 8p ET/PT on Hallmark Channel

Raising Cane’s

1311 E Yosemite Ave.

Manteca

209-823-0078

https://www.raisingcanes.com/location/now-open-manteca

Kelsi Davies & Her Haunted Doll

TikTok: @ kelsiidaviess

Instagram: @ kelsiidaviess

Twitter: @ kelsiidaviess

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSODi5sR29kV3UZQdHerPtw

Emma Malouff /actor

“Impeachment: American Crime Story”

Premiering on FX on September 7th

Rise and Redemption

354 Main Street

Vacaville

Mon-Sat 10am – 7pm

Sunday 10am – 5pm

Free Curbside Pick-up Available

Insta: @rise.and.redemption

http://www.riseandredemption.com

New in the Neighborhood: Raretea Natomas

@raretea_natomas

Back to School Breakfast

Veggie Breakfast Burritos

Ingredients

· 1/2 cup peppers, diced (red, green, orange, and yellow for a colorful mix)

· ¼ cup mushrooms or breakfast meat of choice (sausage/ham)

· 1/2 cup sharp cheddar shredded

· ½ cup Colby Jack cheese shredded (or use dairy-free alternative)

· 3 large eggs, scrambled (or egg alternative)

· 6-8 flour tortillas

· Butter or cooking spray

Directions

1. Sauté veggies (and meat if precooked) together with butter or cooking spray over medium heat until soft (about 5 mins)

2. Scramble eggs and with salt and pepper to taste

3. Add egg to veggie (and meat if added) mix and cook until eggs are firm

4. Remove from heat

5. Microwave tortillas in wax paper until moist

6. Fill tortilla in the middle with egg mixture and top with shredded cheese mix

7. Fold tortilla at ends and top with salsa if desired

Angelo’s Sausage Co.

209.607.4515

http://www.angelossausageco.com