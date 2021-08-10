Riding high in the NL West Conference, the Giants hope to head into the playoffs blazing!

Mark your calendars for some exciting Giants action coming up, exclusively on CW31! Don’t miss matchups with NL West rivals the L.A. Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies, plus one game in the Bay Bridge series against the Oakland A’s!

Here’s are the upcoming games airing on CW31:

Friday, 8/13 at 6:30 p.m.: San Francisco Giants vs Colorado Rockies

Friday, 8/20 at 6:30 p.m.: San Francisco Giants vs Oakland A’s

Friday, 8/27 at 6:30 p.m.: San Francisco Giants vs Atlanta Braves

Friday, 9/3 at 6:30 p.m.: San Francisco Giants vs Los Angeles Dodgers

Friday, 9/17 at 6:30 p.m.: San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves

For more Giants coverage, check out CBS13.com/SFGiants and CBSSports.com.