ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Authorities are asking for help from the public to locate a missing senior who could be in danger.

Kiflit Ghebremariam, 77, was last seen Tuesday morning at around 10:30 a.m. in Elk Grove. He is believed to be wearing a white shirt, dark blue pants, and black shoes.

He weighs 170 pounds, is 5 feet 8 inches tall, is bald, and has brown eyes. Authorities did not say why he is at risk.

Anyone who sees Ghebremariam is asked to call 911.