SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A plan to address homelessness in Sacramento passed the city council vote Tuesday night.

Last Wednesday, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg released a draft of a master plan that identifies ways to get more than 9,000 people off the streets of Sacramento every year. It also identifies 20 new sites, in addition to existing locations, for people experiencing homelessness.

Included in the plan is a large campus that can serve up to 300 people and provide housing vouchers and motel conversions in addition to scattered sites.

He also says the city needs to establish a good neighbor policy or set of community agreements to ensure the safety of residents, neighbors, and providers.

According to the mayor’s office, the cost of the plan is $100 million over two years. Most of the funds will come from new state and federal resources, including the 2021 state budget and the federal American Rescue Plan Act.