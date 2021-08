A college professor is facing arson charges for setting fires in the area where the Dixie Fire is burning.

Forty-seven-year-old Gary Stephen Maynard was arrested on Saturday following an investigation that started last month. Maynard is also accused of setting the Ranch Fire burning near the Mendocino National Forest.

On Tuesday, Maynard appeared in federal court where Judge Kendall Newman ordered him to stay in custody pending a hearing on Wednesday.