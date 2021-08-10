ECHO LAKE (CBS13) – A CHP helicopter and crew helped rescue an injured hiker Tuesday near Echo Lake.

On Tuesday afternoon, a hiker was near Echo Lake when he fell about 20 feet down a hillside and suffered major injuries, according to the CHP – Valley Division Air Operations Facebook page.

Due to the remote location of the hhiker, a CHP helicopter was asked to assist. El Dorado County Search and Rescue team and fire personnel from Lake Valley Fire Department also responded to the incident. Firefighters hiked up to the patient’s location, began treating his injuries, and prepared him for rescue.

The helicopter hoisted the hiker to a Caltranss yard where an El Dorado Paramedic continued treatment.