ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Officers are left empty-handed after a suspect standoff in Roseville Monday that lasted 12 hours.

The scene began Monday morning along the 300 block of Zola Avenue near Margaret Way. Officers surrounded the Roseville neighborhood to serve an out-of-county warrant Monday morning, police say.

The suspect is 31-yea-old Benjamin Diaz of San Joaquin County. Police say he’s considered armed and dangerous. He is wanted on warrants out of San Joaquin County for kidnapping and domestic violence, and out of Roseville for felony evasion charges.

If you see the suspect, do not approach him, call 911.