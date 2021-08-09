CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
STOCKTON (CBS13) — A man has died after a shooting in Stockton late Sunday night, police say.

Stockton police say, a little after 11 p.m., officers responded to the area near Huntington Lane and Coventry Drive to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, a 42-year-old man was found shot.

Medics rushed the man to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives are now investigating the shooting. No details about what led up to the shooting, as well as any information about a possible suspect, have been released at this point.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call detectives (209) 937-8323.