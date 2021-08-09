PLUMAS COUNTY (CBS13) — The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office says all four people unaccounted for in the Dixie Fire have now been found safe.

All the previously missing people were from Greenville, which was mostly destroyed by flames last week.

Investigators had already been successful in safely locating 27 previously unaccounted for individuals.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office says the remaining four missing people were now found and are safe.

The Dixie Fire grew exponentially through the weekend, becoming the second-largest wildfire in state history. Nearly 14,000 structures remain threatened, while 589 have been completely destroyed so far, Cal Fire reported.