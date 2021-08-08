FOLSOM (CBS13) — The woman who drowned last weekend in Folsom Lake was identified as a Sacramento City College professor.

Tanya Rodriguez, 49, of Sacramento, was at the lake with her 6-year-old nephew when she went into the lake and never resurfaced. Passerbys helped the boy to the park rangers’ station.

Rangers eventually located Rodriguez’s body with the help of a California Highway Patrol helicopter.

Rodriguez taught philosophy at Sacramento City College. Her family says she was an avid swimmer and mountain climber.