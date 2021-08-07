SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A man has died after a shooting in Sacramento County late Thursday night.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says, a little after 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 6400 block of Verner Avenue to investigate a report of someone lying in the sidewalk.
At the scene, deputies found that a man had been shot. Deputies started first aid, but medics soon pronounced him dead.
The man has been identified by the Sacrament County Coroner's Office as David Riggle, 40, of Citrus Heights.
Detectives have been interviewing possible witnesses and gathering evidence, but no details about what led up to the shooting have been released at this point. Deputies are characterizing the case as a homicide investigation, but no suspect information is available.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call detectives at (916) 874-5115.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call detectives at (916) 874-5115.