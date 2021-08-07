STOCKTON (CBS13) — A man is in custody accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint inside of her home, the Stockton Police Department said on Saturday.

Stockton police said a suspect entered the woman’s home just before noon along the 700 block of East Fremont Street in the Civic District while armed with a gun. The suspect took various items and left in a car.

That vehicle was located a short while later and pulled over, Stockton police said. The driver was identified as Donyeigh Walton, 21.

According to Stockton police, Walton was uncooperative and had to be restrained, but he was eventually taken into custody.

Walton was booked into the county jail on a charge of residential robbery.