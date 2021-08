KEYES (CBS13) — A man who was shot Friday night in Keyes died after he was taken to a local hospital.

Deputies from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 4700 block of Isabella Avenue around 11:35 p.m. Friday where they say they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Additional information, including the man’s identification, has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s department.