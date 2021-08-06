If you’ve stepped outside this morning you’ve seen that smoke and haze have returned to the valley.

Where is it coming from?

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), most of the smoke expected to come down the west part of the Sacramento Valley on Friday seems to be coming from the McFarland Fire.

A large portion of the smoke is elevated, which throws a lot of uncertainty in just how much smoke will affect the area.

How healthy is the air today?

At 11 a.m., Sacramento’s air quality map on sparetheair.com showed the air conditions were good, same with AirNow.com, with the forecast later today as moderate.

The NWS forecasts that smoke from the Dixie and River fires will cause more impacts over foothill locations.

Northwest winds over the Sacramento Valley may keep most of this smoke in the foothills above 1,000 feet. Due to the uncertain conditions, the NWS is calling for widespread smoke throughout our area.