CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Two Citrus Heights people were sentenced to decades in prison after both were convicted of sexually assaulting children and being in possession of child pornography, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Robert Maths was sentenced on July 30 to 48 years, while Erin Mathis was sentenced to 33 years.

Back in May, Robert Mathis pleaded guilty to possessing child porn and sexually assaulting three children ages 1, 5 and 6, the district attorney’s office said. Erin Mathis pled no contest to sexually assaulting the two 1- and 6-year-olds and possessing child porn.

According to the district attorney’s office, Robert Mathis admitted to sexually abusing the three victims while taking photos of the acts. Erin Mathis admitted to sexually abuse two of the kids together with Robert Mathis.

Prosecutors said Facebook notified the Citrus Heights Police Department on November 4, 2020, that one of the two was sending child pornography. The two were identified and search warrants were obtained, which led investigators to find images and videos of the pair abusing the children