SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A young bear who suffered burned paws in the Tamarack Fire and escaped a wildlife rescue has been found in a tree in the South Lake Tahoe area, wildlife officials said Thursday afternoon.

Tamarack the bear was spotted by people hiking in the area. Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care said it is not disclosing the exact location to avoid human traffic scaring the cub away. They were still working to get him down as of the afternoon.

Though it is encouraging that Tamarack was found alive, the wildlife rescue said the injured cub is still too small to survive in the wild long-term.

Anyone in the area who sees Tamarack is asked to not approach but also not break visual contact.

“This is critical. If possible, maintain visual contact and do not leave the area,” the rescue said.

Tamarack suffered serious burns on his paws in the Tamarack Fire south of Lake Tahoe—which is how he got his name—and was recovering at the rescue for the last few weeks before escaping by tunneling under an electric fence, despite his bandages.

A photo of the animal Thursday shows it still has the bandages on its paws.