SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – Two people were arrested in connection to a 2019 murder in South Lake Tahoe.

Alan Martinez-Perez has been charged with murder in the death of 61-year-old Jorge Campos, who was found dead in his home in December 16 of that year, the South Lake Tahoe Police Department said. A second suspect, Shannon Cecilia Simpson, was charged with being an accessory after the fact to the murder.

South Lake Tahoe police said Martinez-Perez beat Campos to death in his home on Lodi Avenue.

Police initially determined there was no criminal activity when they found Campos dead. An autopsy later found he had suffered blood loss resulting from blunt force trauma.

Both suspects are expected to appear in court on Friday.