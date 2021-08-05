SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Kings are the latest local employer to require its employees get the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Thursday, Sacramento Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé released a statement announcing the requirement.

“Tragically, this pandemic is not over and with the rising number of cases we have made the decision to require all Sacramento Kings team members to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment,” Ranadivé said.

While full and part-time workers employed by the Kings will be required to get vaccinated, the team says players are exempt due to being represented by the National Basketball Players Association.

Previously, the NBA had announced a slew of restrictions for non-vaccinated players ahead of the 2021 Summer League games. While not an explicit mandate, the restrictions are greatly reduced for players who are fully vaccinated.

Several other major Sacramento-area employers, including Kaiser Permanente and Sutter Health, also announced vaccination requirements for its workers this week.