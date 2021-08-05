COLFAX (CBS13) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom On Thursday declared a stated of emergency for multiple counties ravaged by wildfires that have burned thousands of acres and forced thousands from their homes.
The emergency proclamation is for Nevada and Placer counties, where the River Fire is burning, and Siskiyou County, where the Antelope Fire is burning.
In the proclamation, Newsom said the conditions of and caused by both fires require more than a single local government to appropriately respond. The emergency proclamation will bring more resources to the impacted areas as fire crews continue to get a handle on the flames.
Newsom also announced the state secured a FEMA grant to support the fight against the River Fire.
More than 7,200 people were evacuated from their homes in Nevada (4,298) and Placer (3,000) counties, according to the California Office of Emergency Services. In Siskiyou County, 430 people have been forced from their homes.
As of Thursday evening, more than 18,000 people were under mandatory evacuation orders across eight counties battling wildfires.