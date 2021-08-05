COLFAX (CBS13) — Colfax residents described escaping the River Fire as flames pushed closer to their front doors.

“I’m coming out and the big tree right there that was full of flames,” Jesse Bandy said.

He and his grandmother Denise Clark got out fast with the rest of their family as the fire exploded in size since its start on Wednesday. Bandy’s home survived but Clark’s didn’t.

“My trailer is completely gone, but my son’s house is totally OK. I mean, it’s got damage. We will have to figure that out, but you know,” Clark said.

Crews have made progress from up above with aggressive air attack efforts. Though, as of Wednesday afternoon, the fire—which is impacting Placer and Nevada counties—has grown to 2,400 acres with zero containment.

It was a heartbreaking site heading up River View Lane where the hillside was covered with burnt trees. Further down the road, the devastation was even greater. Several properties were burned to rubble.

As for memories that were once inside Clark’s trailer, she says not all were lost.

“I do have two tubs of pictures that were at my son’s house that I am so grateful to have, that they have been saved of my whole life,” she said.

For a map and information on Nevada County evacuations, go here. For Placer County, go here.