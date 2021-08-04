STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police in Stockton are looking for information about a man who allegedly stole from a gas station convenience store, and when confronted by the clerk, he hit him on the head with a bottle.

On July 24 at around 3:10 p.m., a man walked into the store in the 3200 block of Hammer Lane and walked out with some merchandise without paying for it, according to the Stockton Police Department.

An employee went outside and confronted the suspect who then allegedly assaulted the employee and hit him on the head with a glass bottle. Police released two images of the suspect and one of his vehicle.

The suspect left a late 90’s or early 00’s Pontiac van. If you recognize him, you’re asked to contact Detective Edgar Rodriguez at (209) 937-7222 or Stockton Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.