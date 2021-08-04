TRUCKEE (CBS13) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office has identified all six of the passengers who were killed when the luxury jet they were flying in crashed last month in Truckee.
Here are the victims:
- Thomas Ebaugh, 56, of Lakeville, Minnesota
- Kevin Kvarnlov, 34, of Mendota Heights, Minnesota
- Christine Thomas, 33, of La Quinta, California
- Ryan Thomas, 38, of La Quinta, California
- Alberto Montero De Collado De La Rosa, 43, of Nevada City, California
- John Dunn, 62, of Dallas, Texas
The luxury jet crashed onto the Ponderosa Golf Course near the Truckee-Tahoe Airport on July 26.
Both the NTSB and FAA are investigating was caused the plane to crash.