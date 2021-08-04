TRUCKEE (CBS13) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office has identified all six of the passengers who were killed when the luxury jet they were flying in crashed last month in Truckee.

Here are the victims:

Thomas Ebaugh, 56, of Lakeville, Minnesota

Kevin Kvarnlov, 34, of Mendota Heights, Minnesota

Christine Thomas, 33, of La Quinta, California

Ryan Thomas, 38, of La Quinta, California

Alberto Montero De Collado De La Rosa, 43, of Nevada City, California

John Dunn, 62, of Dallas, Texas

The luxury jet crashed onto the Ponderosa Golf Course near the Truckee-Tahoe Airport on July 26.

Both the NTSB and FAA are investigating was caused the plane to crash.