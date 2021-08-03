WIKIWho?In today's edition of "Wikiwho?", John Dabkovich selects these birthday folks: Tom Brady, Martha Stewart, James Hetfield. Do you know these little factoids about them?

Question of the Day - 8/3If your last name was an animal, what would it be? (Speed Round)

Johnnie's Jams Featuring Director Jonathan MerisBecause it's the GOAT's birthday (Tom Brady), Director Jonathan Meris selects #1 songs during the years Brady won Super Bowls. Do you know these songs?

News of the Weird - 8/3We put together the weirdest stories we could find and called it NEWS OF THE WEIRD!

Ikeda'sIkeda's (pronounced Eh-keh-dahs) has been around for many years and now the grandchildren are involved in running this market & pie shop. Original store is in Auburn and their other shop is in Davis. It's been many years since Tina has been there. Time to check out what might be different - or not.

