John’s Boston Marathon
Fundraiser
Tonight 6 pm-8 pm
RoCo Wine and Spirits
2220 Lake Washington Blvd., Ste 115
West Sacramento
Elk Grove New Pavilion
http://www.elkgrovecity.org
We Love Games!
Mulligan is available through Jake and Cory on their Amazon store and at local golf courses such as Haggin Oaks. Jake and Cory are running a special for Good Day Sacramento viewers for 48hours on Amazon for 25% off!!! Just search “Mulligan Card Game”.
http://www.MulliganCardGame.com
Instagram at @mulligancardgame
Hobby Quest Anniversary
http://www.eghobbyquest.com
Facebook – http://www.facebook.com/eghobbyquest
Instagram – http://www.instagram.com/hobby_quest_eg/
S.C.A.R.S Domestic Violence Awareness
Event will be held 8/7/2021, 11 am-2 pm, John S Beverly Elks Lodge, Vallejo
FB: facebook.com/renewingself
Instagram: instagram.com/scarsorg
http://www.scarsorg.com
In the Keys of Davis
http://www.facebook.com/inthekeyofdavis
Library Fun
Thursday, July 29, 2021
9-11 am
Howe Community Park
2201 Cottage Way
Sacramento
http://www.saclibrary.org
FB: @SacLibrary
Twitter/IG: @SacLib
916-264-2920
Cider House
“The Little Ouch”
http://www.amazon.com
http://www.thelittleouch.com
Super Bum Plant Co.
Facebook & Instagram
@Superbumplantco
@Vanvleckgardendesign
@Ripenessvintage
Breastfeeding Festival
Friday, August 6
9 am-11:30 am
Info 916-326-5840
Facebook – @Community Resource Project,
http://www.communityresourceproject.org
Tahoe Scuba Follow-Up
http://www.cleanupthelake.org
http://www.tahoefund.org
Galt Farmers Market
http://www.ci.galt.ca.us/city-departments/galt-market
Open every Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 am-2 pm
For information: (209) 366-7160
@galtfleamarket on Facebook and Instagram