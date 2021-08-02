STOCKTON (CBS13) – Surveillance video of what looks like a woman running from a man in Stockton over the weekend has authorities looking for answers.

Surveillance video obtained by 209 TImes shows a woman running down Main Street in the middle of the night on Saturday. Seconds later, you see a pick-up truck enter the frame. The woman can be seen still running, apparently trying to get away from the vehicle.

Eventually, a man appears and grabs the woman, carrying her out of frame.

That’s when the video ends.

Police say there were no reports of a kidnapping that night, but officers are talking with nearby businesses and residents to see if anyone saw what happened.