AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — A deputy’s quick actions likely saved the life of a motorcyclist involved in a back wreck over the weekend.

The Amador County Sheriff’s Office says, on Sunday, they got a call about a motorcycle crash near the Martell area. The caller reported that the motorcyclist had suffered a very serious leg injury that left him severely bleeding.

A deputy got to the scene first. Suspecting that the rider’s artery had been severed, the deputy knew he had to work quickly.

Using a tourniquet, the deputy managed to slow the bleeding. Minutes later, medics arrived and took over.

The medics say the deputy’s actions likely saved the motorcycle rider’s life.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.