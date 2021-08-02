SONORA (CBS13) – A Sonora man is under arrest after a video of him allegedly stealing a pricey bike from a home was shared with police who eventually tracked him down.

On July 30, 40-year-old Mateusz Sasinski of Sonora was caught on camera walking onto the property of a home on Mono Way and taking a bicycle parked near the entrance, according to a Sonora Police Department statement on Facebook.

What Sasinski didn’t know was that surveillance video at the home was recording him allegedly taking the bike, lifting it over the fence of the home, and riding away on it.

The day after the homeowner shared the video with Sonora police, an officer recognized Sasinski and conducted an investigation that ultimately led to his arrest.

Sonora police urge residents to get surveillance cameras since they’re “a great tool for solving crimes,” they say.