VINEYARD (CBS13) – Firefighters battled a fire at a vacant home in Vineyard on Monday.

The home is on Calvine Road near Elk Grove Florin Road, according to a tweet from the Sacramento Metro Fire Department. A Department spokesperson says the home was weakened, so firefighters didn’t enter the home. They were focused on making sure it didn’t spread.

Westbound Calvine Road was closed from Frontier Drive to Elk Grove Florin Rd.

Firefighters also battled a vegetation fire on 2nd Street in Rio Linda. It was contained at 2.6 acres. The cause is unknown.