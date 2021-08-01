BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) — An Oroville man has been arrested for starting a fire in Thermalito in Butte County last month.

Anthony Trent Walker, 39, was booked into Butte County Jail this week on felony charges, including arson during a declared state of emergency and causing a fire that caused an injury.

At the time of his arrest, officials say Walker was also found to be in possession of a substantial amount of methamphetamine and heroin.

The charges stem from the “Fourteenth Fire,” a vegetation fire that started on July 20. It ultimately burned 25 acres and one person sustained burn injuries.

#FourteenthFire [update] Estimated 25 acres. Structure protection ongoing. pic.twitter.com/H8KLjvSOFt — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) July 20, 2021

Original story from July 20:

A vegetation fire near Oroville has prompted some mandatory evacuation orders early Tuesday afternoon.

The fire, which has been dubbed the Fourteenth Fire, is burning near 14th Street and Grande Avenue. Per Cal Fire, about 25 acres have burned so far.

According to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office, evacuation orders have been issued for the following areas: 14th Street between Grand Avenue and Tehama Avenue.