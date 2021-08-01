SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — The body of a woman missing after a boating accident Friday in San Joaquin County has been recovered.

Boating units from San Joaquin and Sacramento counties searched the Stockton Deep Water Channel Saturday where she was found late in the evening, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was in a boat when it capsized Friday shortly after 5:30 p.m. near Mandeville Island west of Stockton.

The boat was reportedly traveling fast when it struck a large wake and flipped into the air.

A male was flown to a local hospital for his injuries and is in stable condition, a Sheriff spokeswoman said.