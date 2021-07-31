Sacramento Jet Boats

Sacramentojetboats.com

916-647-5538

1204 Front Street

In Old Sacramento

Zoo Pop-up

Angel Cruz Park

110 Segovia Lane, Stockton

Instagram: @209popups

Yosemite Street Village Mini Gardeners

Yosemite Street, between Poplar and Acacia Streets, in Yosemite Street Village, Stockton

Sunday, August 1, 2021, 9-11 a.m.

For all Social media, @YosemiteStreetVillage

http://www.YosemiteStreetVillage.org

Captain Crab

2702 W March Ln., Stockton

At the former Old Spaghetti Factory next to Interstate 5

(209) 465-8888

SOCIAL MEDIA: @CaptainCrabStockton

http://www.captaincrabseafood.com

Marlene the Plant Lady

@marlenetheplantlady

http://www.Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady

Goldfield Trading Post

Elana Jane

August 7, 7 pm, All Ages

Cover $10

http://www.elanajane.com