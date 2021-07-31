STOCKTON (CBS13) – A suspect is sought after a confrontation outside of a Stockton home led to one person being stabbed, police said on Saturday.

According to the Stockton Police Department, reports of the stabbing came in just before noon from the 1900 block of Vicki Lane in the Park District.

The victim, a 48-year-old man, was outside of the property when he noticed the suspect going through his trash, Police said the victim confronted the suspect and the two engaged in a fight.

The suspect allegedly then stabbed the victim once and left the scene. The stab wound was described as non-life-threatening.

Stockton police said the suspect was described as a man in his 20s. No further details were available.