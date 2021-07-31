SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — Boating units from San Joaquin and Sacramento counties are continuing their search this morning for a female who is missing after the boat she was in capsized Friday evening.

It happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. near Mandeville Island west of Stockton, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

The boat was reportedly traveling fast when it struck a large wake which caused the vessel to flip into the air.

A male was flown to a local hospital for his injuries and is in stable condition, a spokeswoman said, but a female is unaccounted for at this time.