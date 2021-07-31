OAKDALE (CBS13) – The Oakdale police officer run over by a driver in a Save Mart parking lot is thanking the community members who helped him after the collision.

“At a very vulnerable moment my community was there for me. It meant the world to me, my family, and my partners that our city was there for us when we needed it,” Oakdale Police Officer Stewart said in a message to the community. “I love the City of Oakdale and I’m counting down the days til I can come back and continue my service to this great community.”

The collision happened Friday afternoon in a parking lot along East F Street. Deputies arrived and attempted to contact the driver through the driver’s side door, which was open.

The driver—who was identified by police as 36-year-old Christopher Milchen—reportedly woke up and immediately put the car in reverse.

According to the sheriff’s office, the officer was pinned against the open driver’s side door and then dragged about 30 feet.

Milchen faces charges including attempted murder.

Officer Stewart was released from the hospital hours after the collision with minor injuries.